Alexandria Capital LLC Has $916,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,206,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 44,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $106.11 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $113.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.83 and a 200-day moving average of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $187.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

