Alexandria Capital LLC Has $657,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 100.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $100.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.40. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $101.46.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.