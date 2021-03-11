Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Up 1,416.7% in February

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 1,416.7% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ PY opened at $40.14 on Thursday. Principal Value ETF has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $41.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Principal Value ETF stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 28.84% of Principal Value ETF worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

