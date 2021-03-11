Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a growth of 393.3% from the February 11th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCHG. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Recharge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $7,089,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,095,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,076,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,821,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,212,000.

RCHG stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Recharge Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

