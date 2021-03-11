Alexandria Capital LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after buying an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after buying an additional 542,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,090,000 after buying an additional 42,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $383.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $385.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.03. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

