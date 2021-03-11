Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $19,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5,455.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

OTIS stock opened at $65.22 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $68.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.18 and a 200 day moving average of $65.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

