Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 1,111,107 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 506.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,330,524 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111,107 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.14% of Regions Financial worth $21,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Regions Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,796,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,371,000 after purchasing an additional 536,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,931 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 594.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 5.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,153,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,129,000 after purchasing an additional 662,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 18.4% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

In other news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RF opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.31. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RF. Argus raised their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.