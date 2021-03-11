LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €166.30 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €166.30 ($195.65) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LEG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LEG Immobilien currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €134.02 ($157.67).

Shares of LEG stock opened at €110.92 ($130.49) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($115.88). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €117.29 and a 200 day moving average price of €120.59.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

