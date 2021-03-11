Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DLTR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America cut Dollar Tree from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.11.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $107.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $115.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.02 and a 200 day moving average of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. CX Institutional increased its position in Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

