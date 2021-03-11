PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 426,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,198 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $36,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $8,628,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,785.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $93.44 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

