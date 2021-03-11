BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNP. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €50.41 ($59.30).

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €52.76 ($62.07) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($81.38). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €40.14.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

