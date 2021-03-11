ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €11.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ENI has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) price target on ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ENI presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.92 ($11.67).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €10.23 ($12.03) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.27. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a fifty-two week high of €10.20 ($12.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

