Short Interest in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Grows By 2,419.4%

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 907,000 shares, an increase of 2,419.4% from the February 11th total of 36,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) by 141.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,470 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.85% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RETO opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.66.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

