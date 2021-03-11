CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Given New $15.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $323.11 million, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,422,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 278,925 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 123,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 216,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

