Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $325.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $250.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q1 2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.24.

Shares of CMI opened at $273.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.85. Cummins has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $274.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 444.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,136,000 after buying an additional 50,807 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 11,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $775,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

