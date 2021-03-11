K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) received a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €7.35 ($8.65) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €10.10 ($11.88) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.70 ($7.88) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.85 ($9.23).

ETR:SDF opened at €9.05 ($10.65) on Thursday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 12-month high of €10.44 ($12.28). The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is €9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

