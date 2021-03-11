National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded National Grid from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered National Grid from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day moving average is $58.71. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. National Grid has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $63.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 610.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

