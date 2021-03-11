Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Short Interest Update

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KEWL opened at $80.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.55. Keweenaw Land Association has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

About Keweenaw Land Association

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited operates as a land and timber management company in the United States. It provides pulpwood, pallet sawbolts, sawtimber, and veneer for consuming mills. The company also sells real estate properties, and sand and gravel; and offers recreational and mineral rights leasing services, as well as wood scaling and inventory management services for various customers.

