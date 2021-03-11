Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,310 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,027% compared to the average daily volume of 205 put options.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.

NYSE:EDU opened at $159.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.87 and a 200-day moving average of $168.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $199.74.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

