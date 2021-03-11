Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.12% of The Allstate worth $39,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in The Allstate by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in The Allstate by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 58,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in The Allstate by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in The Allstate by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 123,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after acquiring an additional 60,049 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in The Allstate by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 275,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $113.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $116.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

