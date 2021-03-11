First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 175 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in State Street by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in State Street by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in State Street by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 9,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in State Street by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in State Street by 2.5% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.38.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:STT opened at $83.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. State Street Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $83.98. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.45 and a 200-day moving average of $69.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

