First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $189,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,466,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,201,000 after buying an additional 2,669,074 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 13,861.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,750,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,498,000 after buying an additional 1,738,408 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $77,333,000 after buying an additional 330,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VOD. Redburn Partners raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $18.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.