ING Groep NV Increases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 199.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,232 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Global Payments by 50.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

NYSE:GPN opened at $203.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.35. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $215.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. Insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,209,992 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.