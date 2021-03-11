ING Groep NV Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 199.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 645.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 72,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,849,000 after buying an additional 62,900 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,105,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD stock opened at $266.88 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.65. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

