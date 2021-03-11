Short Interest in Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) Expands By 2,900.0%

Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MGHCF opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 141.62 and a quick ratio of 141.62. Minco Capital has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.

Minco Capital Company Profile

Minco Capital Corp. operates as an investment company. It invests in public and private companies and assets. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

