Short Interest in Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) Expands By 2,900.0%

Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of MGHCF opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 141.62 and a quick ratio of 141.62. Minco Capital has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.
Minco Capital Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Minco Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minco Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.