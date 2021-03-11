Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Lowered to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.57.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $38.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,731,550 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,202,000 after buying an additional 12,141,872 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,791,000 after buying an additional 4,987,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after buying an additional 2,905,111 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,284.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,956,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,819,000 after buying an additional 2,742,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,467,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,548 shares in the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

