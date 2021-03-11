Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LPRO. William Blair began coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.58.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.64.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $129,984,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $118,639,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.