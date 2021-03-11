ING Groep NV Boosts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 199.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,949 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 72.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $5,307,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,182 shares of company stock worth $6,517,228 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $173.23 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $176.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.49 and its 200 day moving average is $142.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.