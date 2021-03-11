Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $175.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $129.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synaptics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $131.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.49. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. Synaptics has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $140.00.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Analysts predict that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,107 shares of company stock worth $3,812,718 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Synaptics by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,481,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,330,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

