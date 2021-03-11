Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX) Insider Buys A$56,250.00 in Stock

Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX) insider Andrew Cook bought 10,000 shares of Atlas Arteria stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$5.63 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,250.00 ($40,178.57).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.53.

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 13.4% interest in TRIP II, the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in northern Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

