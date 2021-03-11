Insider Buying: Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Major Shareholder Purchases 12,865 Shares of Stock

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 12,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $68,827.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Kubient stock opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.22. Kubient, Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $16.26.

Get Kubient alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBNT. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kubient in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Kubient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kubient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Kubient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.