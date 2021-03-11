Insider Buying: Easton Investments Limited (EAS.AX) (ASX:EAS) Insider Buys 45,000 Shares of Stock

Easton Investments Limited (EAS.AX) (ASX:EAS) insider Nathan Jacobsen bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.18 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of A$52,920.00 ($37,800.00).

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Easton Investments Limited (EAS.AX)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Easton Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It also invests in property securities and hedge funds. It was formerly known as Equities and Freeholds Limited. Easton Investments Limited was formed on August 2, 2005 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

