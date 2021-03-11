ING Groep NV Purchases 10,930 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

ING Groep NV grew its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 196.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $339.59 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $342.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens cut their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.35.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

