Short Interest in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Decreases By 80.0%

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the February 11th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:BOTJ opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $62.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.25. Bank of the James Financial Group has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $15.20.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 37.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 33,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

