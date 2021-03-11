First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $2.73 Million Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,768 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 69.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,895,000 after buying an additional 2,994,534 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $129,109,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 25.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,435,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,635,000 after purchasing an additional 696,379 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,828,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,592,000 after purchasing an additional 66,244 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 30.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,598,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,599,000 after purchasing an additional 607,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

FE opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average is $30.30. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on FE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

