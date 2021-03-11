Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 88.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 423,245 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Masco by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,605.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60. Insiders sold 44,075 shares of company stock worth $2,452,777 over the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average is $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

MAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

