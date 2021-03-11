Equitable (NYSE:EQH) PT Raised to $42.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.36.

NYSE:EQH opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitable will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

