Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target Raised to $26.50 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $23.50 to $26.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CURLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reissued a sell rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $18.50 to $19.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $23.00 to $32.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Curaleaf to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.21.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Shares of Curaleaf stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.50. Curaleaf has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $18.38.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.