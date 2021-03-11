Financial Survey: Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) and Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI)

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) and Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Wix.com and Eventure Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wix.com 0 1 15 0 2.94 Eventure Interactive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wix.com currently has a consensus price target of $309.75, suggesting a potential upside of 6.37%. Given Wix.com’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wix.com is more favorable than Eventure Interactive.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Wix.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.7% of Eventure Interactive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wix.com and Eventure Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wix.com -15.92% -46.89% -8.49% Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Wix.com has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eventure Interactive has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wix.com and Eventure Interactive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wix.com $761.09 million 21.29 -$86.41 million ($0.99) -294.15 Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eventure Interactive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wix.com.

Summary

Wix.com beats Eventure Interactive on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications. It also provides Ascend by Wix, which offers its users access to a suite of approximately 20 products or features enabling them to connect with their customers, automate their work, and grow their business; Wix Logo Maker that allows users to generate a logo using artificial intelligence; Wix Answers, a support infrastructure enabling its users to help their users across various channels; and Wix Payments, a payment platform, which helps its users receive payments from their users through their Wix Website. In addition, the company offers various vertical-specific applications that business owners use to operate various aspects of their business online. Further, it provides a range of complementary services, including App Market that offers its registered users the ability to install and uninstall a range of free and paid web applications; Wix Arena, an online marketplace that brings users seeking help in creating and managing a website, together with Web experts; and Wix App, a native mobile application, which enables users to manage their Websites and Wix operating systems. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 165 million registered users and 4.5 million premium subscriptions. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. Wix.com Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Eventure Interactive

Eventure Interactive, Inc. engages in the social media business in the United States. It develops social applications, as well as operates a mobile-to-Web technology platform that enables the users to create, capture, and organize memories and data. The company provides mobile applications for android and iOS based smartphones and mobile devices. It also operates eventure.com, which provides Eventure service that enables customers to find, plan, invite, navigate, capture, organize, and share events into a single application. The company was formerly known as Live Event Media, Inc. and changed its name to Eventure Interactive, Inc. in February 2013. Eventure Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

