Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €62.62 ($73.67).

FRA BNR opened at €70.50 ($82.94) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €65.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €60.81.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

