Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021


Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €62.62 ($73.67).

FRA BNR opened at €70.50 ($82.94) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €65.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €60.81.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

