Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.41). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pluristem Therapeutics.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.23).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSTI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of PSTI stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTI. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,122,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 167.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

