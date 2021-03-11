Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “
Shares of LAUR stock opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $17.00.
About Laureate Education
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
