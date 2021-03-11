Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 247.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

