Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nikola Corporation manufactures electric vehicles. The company offers battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles. It also manufactures semi-trucks and powersports vehicles. Nikola Corporation, formerly known as Vectoiq Acq CP, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Get Nikola alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an in-line rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Nikola from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nikola has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.86.

Nikola stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.94. Nikola has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 552,486 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $7,999,997.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its stake in Nikola by 465.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Nikola in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,102,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the third quarter worth $3,149,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 451.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,350,000 after buying an additional 2,212,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation provides integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nikola (NKLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.