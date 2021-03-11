Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.57.

TAST opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $354.23 million, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 2.61. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. 49.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

