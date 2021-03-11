SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Rating Increased to Overweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SITC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SITE Centers from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist upped their price target on SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.39.

SITC opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. SITE Centers has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 86.69 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 119,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $1,223,508.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,156,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,730,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 889,412 shares of company stock worth $9,166,662. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 2.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 169,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

