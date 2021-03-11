Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CVX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.65.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $111.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $214.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $112.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $524,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 725,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,271,000 after purchasing an additional 490,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

