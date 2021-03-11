The AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target Raised to $30.00

The AES (NYSE:AES) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised The AES from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get The AES alerts:

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The AES has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The AES will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 1,729.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.