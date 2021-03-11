Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ PBLA opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10. Panbela Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $10.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 3.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics treatment for unmet medical needs. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

