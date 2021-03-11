ING Groep NV Has $6.89 Million Stock Position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

ING Groep NV decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 683,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,841,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,344,000 after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 479,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 128,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 46.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 61.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 19,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.74.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,010.10% and a net margin of 104.82%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.42%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 110.18%.

SHLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

