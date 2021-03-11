Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Update

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, an increase of 6,400.0% from the February 11th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 357.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCFLF opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. Schaeffler has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCFLF. Oddo Bhf upgraded Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schaeffler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

